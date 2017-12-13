Chasing Abbey are releasing new music this Friday
Following the success of their debut track THAT GOOD THING, the Tullamore lads are back with a brand new song…
TALK TO ME is due out this Friday and is described as a slick, smoother and mature offering.
Their track THAT GOOD THING became the mosy played Irish song on Irish radio when it came out and went to number 1 on the downloads charts PLUS becoming the most Shazamed song in the country. Now they’ve signed a global record deal with 3 Beat UK and Universal Music Group, so now its only big things ahead for these guys.
This Friday, our second single ‘Talk To Me’ is yours. It’s been such a journey, thanks for your belief ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fsDjBZ0Hgu
— Chasing Abbey (@ChasingAbbeyHQ) December 12, 2017