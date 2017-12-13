Sound of the Nation

Chasing Abbey are releasing new music this Friday

Following the success of their debut track THAT GOOD THING, the Tullamore lads are back with a brand new song…

TALK TO ME is due out this Friday and is described as a slick, smoother and mature offering.

Their track THAT GOOD THING became the mosy played Irish song on Irish radio when it came out and went to number 1 on the downloads charts PLUS becoming the most Shazamed song in the country. Now they’ve signed a global record deal with 3 Beat UK and Universal Music Group, so now its only big things ahead for these guys.