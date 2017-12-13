Breaking: Peter Kay has CANCELLED all upcoming shows
Peter Kay has just announced that he is cancelling all of his upcoming work commitments…
That of course includes, his live dates in Ireland, he has released a statement on the cancellation…
Statement from Peter Kay
Due to unforeseen family circumstances I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.
My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.
I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again I’m very sorry.
If you bought a ticket for any of his shows, see refund info below…
For Ticketmaster customers who purchased online or by telephone using debit or credit card no action is required as your account will automatically be refunded within the next few days.
For customers who purchased in person from a Ticketmaster agent outlet or venue full refunds available from your point of purchase from tomorrow 10AM Thursday 14th December 2017.
13,14,15,18,19,20 January 2019 – SSE Arena Belfast
1,2,3,6,7,8 February 2019 – 3Arena Dublin