Beck and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are coming to Dublin
MCD Productions have just announced a double bill of Beck and Yeah Yeah Yeahs for 2018…
For one night only they’ll play at 3Arena Dublin on May the 23rd, tickets are priced from 58.50 and go on sale this Monday at 9am.
★ JUST ANNOUNCED ★
Beck & Yeah Yeah Yeahs :: 23rd May :: 3Arena
Tickets on sale Monday at 9:00AM from Ticketmaster@beck @YYYs @3arenadublin @TicketmasterIre pic.twitter.com/UDTQWBLut9
— MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) December 13, 2017
Beck & @YYYs
23 May – @3arenadublin – Dublin, IE
Tickets on sale Monday 18 Dec. at 9am local time.https://t.co/ZlgklgIhse pic.twitter.com/NRCcOgvTWQ
— Beck (@beck) December 13, 2017