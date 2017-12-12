Lily Allen is back with a new song featuring Giggs

Following her 2014 album SHEEZUS, Lily Allen has just dropped a brand new song…

The track is called ‘TRIGGER BANG’

‘When i was young i was blameless, playing with rude boys and trainers, i had a foot in the rave cause i was attracted to danger, i never got home for neighbours’

New Lily Allen and Giggs track is a winner. — Joseph JP Patterson (@Jpizzledizzle) December 11, 2017

https://twitter.com/hausofbader/status/940593166943735808