Lily Allen is back with a new song featuring Giggs
Following her 2014 album SHEEZUS, Lily Allen has just dropped a brand new song…
The track is called ‘TRIGGER BANG’
‘When i was young i was blameless, playing with rude boys and trainers, i had a foot in the rave cause i was attracted to danger, i never got home for neighbours’
#TriggerBang Out Now everywhere!
Goooooo! 🔫💥
Apple Music – https://t.co/XQ6h8aTHPJ
Spotify – https://t.co/wzv6361rjQ
Amazon – https://t.co/hXotXUhTXc
— Lily (@lilyallen) December 12, 2017
New Lily Allen and Giggs track is a winner.
— Joseph JP Patterson (@Jpizzledizzle) December 11, 2017
https://twitter.com/hausofbader/status/940593166943735808
Have a listen below…