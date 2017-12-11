THE GOLDEN TICKET IS BACK!

The 2FM Christmas Appeal in aid of the ISPCC

€4 could get a lot of things like… a pair of gloves… a furry hat… maybe a scarf, a nice bowl of soup!

It would also make a very important donation to the ISPCC.

They depend almost entirely on the donations of people like you to enable them to help children right across the country.

Like offering an active 24 hour listening service to an average of 400,000 calls and texts every year!

And right now your €4 donation to the ISPCC will get one of you the most amazing prize of the whole year on 2fm.

That’s because we’ve got The Golden Ticket… to the very best gigs in Ireland in 2018!

A pass for you and a friend to all the big gigs in 3Arena for the whole year as well as tickets to Longitude AND Electric Picnic and ALL MCD outdoor gigs next year!

That means everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Liam Gallagher, Arcade Fire, Nial Horan, Macklemore, Taylor Swift and acts that haven’t even been confirmed yet!!

All you have to do to win is donate!

⬇ HERE’S HOW TO ENTER ⬇

Text the word 2fmball – all joined up, caps or lower case, doesn’t matter!

No names or addresses needed… to 50300 and that’s all there is to it!

Your donation text cost €4! ISPCC will receive a minimum of €3.60.

The service provider is LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278

Text 2fmball to 50300!!

You can enter up to three times in 24 hours with each donation entry costing €4.

Unfortunately, the text number for the Golden Ticket is not available in Northern Ireland.

We’ll pick a winner on the Eoghan McDermott Show next Tuesday evening, December 19th.

For RTÉ Terms & Conditions click HERE