THE GOLDEN TICKET IS BACK!
The 2FM Christmas Appeal in aid of the ISPCC
€4 could get a lot of things like… a pair of gloves… a furry hat… maybe a scarf, a nice bowl of soup!
It would also make a very important donation to the ISPCC.
They depend almost entirely on the donations of people like you to enable them to help children right across the country.
Like offering an active 24 hour listening service to an average of 400,000 calls and texts every year!
And right now your €4 donation to the ISPCC will get one of you the most amazing prize of the whole year on 2fm.
That’s because we’ve got The Golden Ticket… to the very best gigs in Ireland in 2018!
A pass for you and a friend to all the big gigs in 3Arena for the whole year as well as tickets to Longitude AND Electric Picnic and ALL MCD outdoor gigs next year!
That means everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Liam Gallagher, Arcade Fire, Nial Horan, Macklemore, Taylor Swift and acts that haven’t even been confirmed yet!!
All you have to do to win is donate!
⬇ HERE’S HOW TO ENTER ⬇
Text the word 2fmball – all joined up, caps or lower case, doesn’t matter!
No names or addresses needed… to 50300 and that’s all there is to it!
Your donation text cost €4! ISPCC will receive a minimum of €3.60.
The service provider is LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278
Text 2fmball to 50300!!
You can enter up to three times in 24 hours with each donation entry costing €4.
Unfortunately, the text number for the Golden Ticket is not available in Northern Ireland.
We’ll pick a winner on the Eoghan McDermott Show next Tuesday evening, December 19th.
For RTÉ Terms & Conditions click HERE
The ISPCC is the national child protection charity in Ireland. Its staff and volunteers work ‘one to one’ with children through support and mentoring services, and its 24-hour listening service – Childline, as well as seeking changes for the better for children in Ireland.
The core aim of all of the ISPCC’s services is to empower children and young people and support them to build psychological resilience.
Childline – the ISPCC’s 24 hour active listening service for children and young adults – answers over 400,000 calls and texts from children every year and is open 24-hours a day, including Christmas day.
Last Year’s Golden Ticket competition raised €50,000. The ISPCC needs to fundraise over 80% of its income to maintain all of its services to children and young adults throughout the country. Its volunteers dedicate time every week to support, listen to and empower children.
ISPCC Childline needs to raise €4 million every year to keep its lines open 24 hours a day – every day of the year.
When children and young people use the ISPCC’s services or contact Childline, they often feel that they have nowhere else to turn. The ISPCC is always there to listen to, support and empower children.
Childline received 1040 calls on Christmas Day 2016.
In 2016 Childline received 9,828 calls, texts and online contacts between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.