Saoirse Ronan has just nabbed a 3rd Golden Globe nomination

Nominees for the Golden Globe Awards have been revealed this afternoon…

Saoirse Ronan has just nabbed her 3rd nomination for her starring role in Lady Bird.

Other actresses she’s up against in the Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical are Margot Robbie, Judi Dench, Emma Stone and Helen Mirren.

Martin McDonagh has nabbed a nom for Best Director for his film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and actress Caitriona Balfe ha got herself a nomination for her role in TV series Outlander with a Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series.

Check out the rest of the list here

Best motion picture, drama

“Dunkirk”

“Call Me By Your Name”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

“Lady Bird”

“Get Out”

“I, Tonya”

“The Disaster Artist”

“The Greatest Showman”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Judi Dench, “Victoria and Abdul”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Armie Hammer, “Call Me By Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Best director, motion picture

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

Best TV series, drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander” (Starz)

Claire Foy, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce” (HBO)

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan” (Showtime)

Best TV series, musical or comedy

“Will & Grace” (NBC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Blackish” (ABC)

“SMILF” (Showtime)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Alison Brie, “GLOW” (Netflix)

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” (FX)

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF” (Showtime)

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best actor in a TV series, comedy

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” (Netflix)

Anthony Anderson, “Blackish” (ABC)

Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace” (NBC)

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick” (Amazon)

William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)

Best TV movie or limited series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“Fargo” (FX)

“The Sinner” (USA)

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” (Sundance)

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner” (USA)

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies” (HBO)

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” (FX)

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks” (Showtime)

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius” (National Geographic)

Jude Law, “The Young Pope” (HBO)

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Wizard of Lies” (HBO)

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

David Thewlis, “Fargo” (FX)

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

David Harbour, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot (USA)