Sound of the Nation

Eoghan Chats to Conor and Gavin from Dúlamán

Eoghan Chats to Conor and Gavin from Dúlamán

Irish band Dúlamán have made it to the final of Germany’s Got Talent by singing in the Irish language.

We were joined on the show today, by Conor McQuaid and Gavin Ryan from the group.