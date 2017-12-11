Electric Picnic are putting on an all female comedy line-up, the first in the festival’s history

Electric Picnic have announced some exciting news today…

For the first time in the festival’s history in 2018 it will host an all female comedy line up on The Hazel Wood stage.

The special comedy stage will be open to the 5000 early entry campers who arrive on Thursday night before EP opens its gates on Friday so they can check out some of Ireland’s best female acts.

The line-up includes; Joanne Mc Nally MC, Aoife Dooley , Lisa Casey, Sharon Mannion, Aine Gallagher, Harriet Braine , Ashlee Bentley, Sahar Ali, Blaithin DeBurca, Aoife O’Connor, Christina McMahon, Orla O’Doherty Brown, Fiona Frawley and Grace Mulvey.