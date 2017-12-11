Ed Sheeran is releasing another version of ‘PERFECT’ with Andrea Bocelli
We can hear this song being played at every wedding in 2018 already…
Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has teamed up with opera star Andrea Bocelli for another version of his #1 track PERFECT.
Ed already released his rework with Beyoncé which went flying up the charts. Apparently the new version is just like Beyoncé but Bocelli sings the second verse in Italian.
“I’ve got an Italian operatic version with Andrea Bocelli coming out…,” he added “It’s just kind of like a little present for Christmas, it’s a really beautiful video.”