Dave Fanning Show – Harmful digital products, K-Pop, Sports books for Christmas and much more…

On Today’s Dave Fanning Show…

Ever felt left out by technology? Sara Wachter-Boettcher, author of Technically Wrong, chats to Dave about how tech industry bias and blind spots get baked in to digital products and harm us all.

Korean Pop music, more commonly known as K-Pop, has become extremely popular in Asia and now has spread across the globe. Zbyszek Zalinski joined Dave to explain the phenomenon and shine some light on its cultural significance.

Irish Times sports writer Malachy Clerkin chatted to Dave about the best sports books available this Christmas.

Aofie Barry from the Journal.ie joined Dave to talk about some news stories from the past week.

Click HERE to listen or download these moments from today’s show