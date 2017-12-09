Dave Fanning Show – Neil Young, Barack Obama and much more…

On Today’s Dave Fanning Show…

Jarlath Regan talks about his new gig Organ Freeman which references his recent organ donation to his brother.

On Saturday, December 9th, 2017, Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles, California will present property from the Neil Young collection for the bidding… Presented will be the singer/songwriter’s personal collection of model trains, classic Cars, guitars, recording gear and clothing among other memorabilia. Martin Nolan, Co-Owner and Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles tells us about all the items up for auction.

One of the great photographers of recent years is Pete Souza who was the official photographer for Barack Obama during his presidency. Now Pete has put some of his best photographs from that time together in a book called ‘Obama, an Intimate Portrait’. He tells us about it.

Movie Critic Paul Whitington talks about this weeks new movies including ‘The Disaster Artist’ and ‘Better Watch Out’.