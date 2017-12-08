Wyvern Lingo announce European tour and brand new album
Wyvern Lingo have shared exciting news this morning…
The trio announced on twitter that they’ve officially finished their brand new album, its due to drop on February the 23rd but pre-orders are available right now HERE.
🚧ANNOUNCEMENT 🚧
OUR ALBUM IS FINALLY WRAPPED UP AND READY TO GO!!!!!!!
Can't wait for you to hear it! It's officially released FEB 23RD – but you can GET YOUR PREORDERS IN NOW for signed CDs, vinyl and t shirts:https://t.co/iglEX4DUIN pic.twitter.com/60wEm9J30K
— Wyvern Lingo (@WyvernLingo) December 8, 2017
In addition they have just revealed they’re going on a massive European tour next year kicking off in London and Dublin of course.
See all the dates below…
🚧 UK AND EUROPEAN TOUR DATES HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED!!!!🚧
We are so excited to get back on the road and meet you all!
Get your tix now (some on sale tomorrow) https://t.co/g6ty74ZKDX pic.twitter.com/63SxziK3eJ
— Wyvern Lingo (@WyvernLingo) December 8, 2017