Wyvern Lingo announce European tour and brand new album

Wyvern Lingo have shared exciting news this morning…

The trio  announced on twitter that they’ve officially finished their brand new album, its due to drop on February the 23rd but pre-orders are available right now HERE.

In addition they have just revealed they’re going on a massive European tour next year kicking off in London and Dublin of course.

See all the dates below…