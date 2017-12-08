Tips on how to get tickets for Picture This + The Chainsmokers tomo morning

Picture This and The Chainsmokers along with Clean Bandit, JP Cooper, Rita Ora and Little Hours are set to perform at the RDS, Dublin on the 23rd and 24th of June…

MCD have given us a step by step guide for the best way to secure tickets for the 2 day summer festival…

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Saturday…

1. Get an Account : Set up a Ticketmaster account now (Click here to set it up), make sure all your details are correct, especially your address. In the postcode section add your postcode or Eircode. Don’t know your Eircode? Find it here.

2. Add your Billing Details : Add your card details to your account in advance. This will save you fumbling with your card when you go to purchase your tickets. Remember we take debit and credit cards.

3. Log into your Ticketmaster Account : Log into your account before tickets go on sale. This way, if you manage to get tickets the rest of the purchasing process will be smooth and quick. Log in here.

4.Use a Secure Connection : If possible, log in at home so that you have a reliable WiFi connection. Office and public WiFi will have high demand which may slow down your connection and the purchasing process.

5. Only Use One Browser/Tab : Don’t open multiple browsers or tabs. Doing so may cause the Ticketmaster system to think you are a robot, which will kick you out of the queue and you will be unable to purchase tickets.

6. Don’t Refresh the Page : While you might think the page isn’t working, it is. You will be placed in a queue and will get access to tickets in a fair manner as quickly as possible. Just follow the instructions on screen. Refreshing a page will lose you your place in the queue.

Ticket links…

Delighted to have @cleanbandit @JPCooperMusic & @LittleHoursBand joining us in the RDS on June 23rd for our biggest headline show to date! Tickets on sale this Saturday at 9am 🎉🎉🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/8FEwHCK5mm — Picture This (@BandPictureThis) December 5, 2017