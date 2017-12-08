Loah releases first music video for ‘NOTHING’

Irish Sierra Leonean singer Sallay Matu Garnett aka Loah has released a brand new video…

“Being a woman in the world has often been a fraught and tense experience. Battles with self-worth, feeling like my body is not my own and a sense of worthlessness outside of relationships culminated in the need for me to create this work. This is not just my experience. Our outer political and cultural world often reflect this. Becoming more conscious and confident has enabled me to use my power to make more informed, positive choices for myself and my community.”