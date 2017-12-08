Hudson Taylor announce 2018 Irish tour

Brother duo Hudson Taylor have announced they’r going on tour around the country…

2018 looks very exciting indeed for Harry and Alfie, as they head out on tour across Europe in January in support of their forthcoming new single “Run With Me”, before crossing the Atlantic for an extensive US tour in the spring.

Check out all their Irish dates below…

TOUR DATES:

Tuesday, 27th March – Elmwood Hall Belfast (Tickets are £17 inclusive of booking fee)

Wednesday, 28th March – The Olympia Theatre, Dublin – (Tickets €26)

Thursday, 29th March – Cork Opera House*

Saturday, 31st March – Radisson Hotel, Galway*

Sunday, 1st April – The Big Top, Limerick*

*All tickets are €25 inclusive of booking fee

Tickets on sale Monday, 11th December at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie and outlets Nationwide