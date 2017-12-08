Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, December 7

!!! – ‘Dancing Is The Best Revenge’

Depeche Mode – ‘Personal Jesus’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Mosquito’

Fontaines DC – ‘Winter In The Sun’

RJD2 – ‘Exotic Talk’

Rejjie Snow – ‘Milk & Honey’

Sampha – ‘(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano’

Blind Melon – ‘No Rain’

The Altered Hours – ‘Open Wide’

U2 – ‘Lights Of Home’

Blueprint – ‘So Alive’

What So Not (feat: Daniel Johns) – ‘Be OK Again’

Leftfield – ‘Melt’

Bantum (feat: Margie Lewis) – ‘Legion’

Hour 2:

Jamie XX (feat: Romy) – ‘Loud Places’

All Tvvins – ‘Crash’

The Vryll Society – ‘Shadown Of A Wave’

Hollowbelly – ‘Shotgun’

Bitch Falcon – ‘Of Heart’

Fangclub – ‘Animal Skin’

Nirvana – ‘About A Girl’ (MTV Unplugged)

EERA – ’10,000 Voices’

Fleet Foxes live from Berlin:

‘Tiger mountain peasant song’

‘Helplessness Blues’

‘Oliver James’

Grandbrothers – ‘White Nights’

Massive Attack – ‘Splitting The Atom’

Wyvern Lingo – ‘Snow II’

DJ Seinfeld – ‘U Hold Me Without Touch’