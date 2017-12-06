WATCH: Dermot Kennedy releases brand new video for ‘MOMENTS PASSED’

This year has been amazing for Irish artist Dermot Kennedy…

Now the musician has shared a beautiful video to accompany his beautiful song ‘MOMENTS PASSED’.

Dermot Kennedy is set to play a sold out show in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on February 22nd, 2018.

On the track TIME magazine said…

“’Moments Passed’ sees Kennedy near-rasping over electronic-boosted production, bringing a new level of intensity to his layered approach to the heartbreak track”

Check out the video below…