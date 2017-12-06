TIME Magazine reveal ‘Person of the Year’ – ‘THE SILENCE BREAKERS’ including Rose McGowan, Taylor Swift and more

Time magazine has named ‘THE SILENCE BREAKERS’ as its ‘Person of the Year’ – women who spoke out against sexual abuse and harassment.

The movement is mostly to do with the #MeToo hashtag which came about from allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Although TIME has said the hashtag is just part of the picture, but not all of it.

Editor in Chief Edward Falsenthal said

“This is the fastest-moving social change we’ve seen in decades,” he added that it ”began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women – and some men, too – who came forward to tell their own stories”.

The list includes Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift, Selma Blair and many more.