James Vincent McMorrow, Lisa Hannigan and more to play NYE gig

Loads of Irish musicians have been announced to play a special one night NYE show…

The show will be at Vicar Street on December 31st (of course) with doors at 8pm till late. Musicians set to play include James Vincent McMorrow, Lisa Hannigan, Mick Flannery, Gavin Glass, Niamh (Ham Sandwich), Booka Brass, Jess Kav (BARQ), Planet Parade, Joe Hearns, Michael Hopkins and more special guests set to be announced.

Tickets are 36 euro and on sale now.