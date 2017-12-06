Eminem has revealed more details on his new album and it’ll feature Ed Sheeran, P!nk, Alicia Keys + more

Eminem is set to release new brand new album on December the 15…

On Twitter Eminem shared the tracklist for the new record ‘REVIVAL’ and Ed Sheeran will feature on a track, as well as P!nk, Alicia Keys, Kehlani, Skylar Grey, and of course Beyoncé’s collaboration ‘WALK ON WATER’ released a few weeks ago.

‘REVIVAL’ will complete Eminem’s trilogy of albums following 2009’s ‘RELAPSE’ sand 2010’s ‘RECOVERY’. It’s also the first release since 2013’s ‘THE MARSHAL MATHERS LP 2’.