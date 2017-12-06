Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, December 6
Beastie Boys – ‘Intergalactic’
Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’
Gorillaz (feat: Kali Uchis) – ‘She’s My Collar’
Hostess – ‘Grey Love’
Marcus Marr – ‘High Times’
Humanzi – ‘Fix The Cracks’
Mount Kimbie (feat: Andrea Balency) – ‘You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure)’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘No One Knows’
Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Harborview Hospital’
Grandbrothers – ‘Sonic Riots’
Tebi Rex x Elkin – ‘She Hates Love Songs II’
Hour 2:
Justice – ‘Civilization’
U2 – ‘Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way’
The Rapture – ‘Love Is All’
Das Shadow – ‘Navigate The Menus’
Leftfield (feat: John Lyndon) – ‘Open Up’
Neil Barnes Interview
Leftfield – ‘Release The Pressure’
Cinema (feat: Chris Leech) – ‘Floating’
Betty Boo – ‘Doin’ The Do’
Imploded View – ‘Flutter Funk’
DJ Seinfeld – ‘I Hope I Sleep Tonight’