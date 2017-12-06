Camila Cabello reveals release date + artwork for debut solo album
Camila Cabello has shared exciting news on her instagram for all her ‘Camilizers’
Its been almost a year to the day that Camila left Fifth Harmony and after a massive year she’s ready to release her debut record.
Originally the singer had suggested a few alternative names for the album but she’s now decided to call it ‘Camila’ and, it’ll be officially out on January 12th.
Two new songs will also be available this week for those who pre-order ‘Camila’.
On Instagram she wrote:
“to my Camilizers…. my debut album is finally finished. now i’m trying to steady my heartbeat!!!!!!! thank you for being so patient with me this year, i can’t wait for you to hear what has been the soundtrack to the past year of my life… all of these songs have special memories behind them, and i’m not gonna lie, it feels emotional letting them go, feels like the end of a chapter… i decided to call it by my name, because this is where this chapter in my life ended. it started with somebody else’s story, it ended with me finding my way back to myself.
my album is gonna be available for pre order this Thursday, and i’m putting out two instant grat tracks with it…. one is called never be the same, and one is called real friends.
it’s in your hands January 12 🦋”
