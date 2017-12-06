Camila Cabello reveals release date + artwork for debut solo album

Camila Cabello has shared exciting news on her instagram for all her ‘Camilizers’

Its been almost a year to the day that Camila left Fifth Harmony and after a massive year she’s ready to release her debut record.

Originally the singer had suggested a few alternative names for the album but she’s now decided to call it ‘Camila’ and, it’ll be officially out on January 12th.

Two new songs will also be available this week for those who pre-order ‘Camila’.

On Instagram she wrote: