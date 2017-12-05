Watch: Kehlani releases brand new video for ‘Honey’

After just winning the RULE BREAKER AWARD at the Billboard Women in Music Ceremony, Kehlani has just dropped a brand new video…

‘HONEY’ stars model Aarianna Johnson, Kehlani explained why she picked her to star in the vid…

There were particular reasons why I chose AJ for this video… this song was inspired by an androgynous woman, and I wanted to find someone who fell in line with that, who was “hard” yet so so soft (yes, like a bee). I was asked “why not use a feminine girl?” , but I knew I wanted to honor the inspiration, and paint the picture of the sweet tender aspect that shines through every woman, no matter what. Thank you for doing this @beingspontaneous she killed her first video job everyone! HONEY. Kehlanimusic.com 🍯✨

