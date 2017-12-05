Sound of the Nation

Taylor Swift is the cover star of January’s Vogue

British Vogue have revealed Taylor Swift as the cover star for their January 2018 issue…

Taylor Swift recently released her 10th studio album REPUTATION and is continuing her return in style by being the brand new cover star of Vogue. The singer songwriter shared 3 pics via her insta styles in very different outfits.

Check them out…

Deep blue, but you painted me golden.

Inescapable I’m not even gonna try. And if I get burned, At least we were electrified.

