Taylor Swift is the cover star of January’s Vogue
British Vogue have revealed Taylor Swift as the cover star for their January 2018 issue…
Taylor Swift recently released her 10th studio album REPUTATION and is continuing her return in style by being the brand new cover star of Vogue. The singer songwriter shared 3 pics via her insta styles in very different outfits.
Check them out…
Thank you @edward_enninful and @mertalas for your passion, spirit, and contagious laughter on set. Mert and Marcus took these photos for @britishvogue and my album photos for reputation, and it’s been such a bonding experience working together so closely and talking so much about what we wanted to make. It’s been a while since I’ve done a magazine cover. I’m really happy my first one back was with such wonderful people. #newvogue