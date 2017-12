It ain’t Christmas if Mariah Carey isn’t involved lets be real…

The Queen of Christmas has kicked off Xmas celebrations which mean all of us can really get stuck into the festive season now (well you can whenever you want, but if you want a reason this is it).

It looks like Mariah’s instagram is going to be all Christmas mania now which is perfectly fine OBVIOUSLY. Check out what she’s shared so far…

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:13pm PST

On a mission to get a Christmas tree in New York! 🎄#demkids #Christmas A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

We found our #nyc tree!! 🎄🎉 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

Trimming our tree! 🎀🎁🎄 #festive 🎉 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

🎶🎄Joy To The World 🎶🎄 #JTTW #MariahBeacon #ChristmasWithMariah @beacontheatre A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 3, 2017 at 9:19am PST