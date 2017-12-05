Sound of the Nation

Loah releases ‘fresh cut’ version of her track ‘NOTHING’

Loah has just finished off a really successful weekend at eir Other Voices…

The festival down in Dingle was jam packed full of amazing Irish talent and Loah was one of them.

The singer is super busy at the moment touring and has been featured in Vogue Online, chatting about Dublin and what she loves about it. Gowan ya good thing!

On Friday the singer tweeted Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist saying she’d dropped a ‘fresh cut’ version of her track NOTHING…

Have a listen below…

 