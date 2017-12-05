Loah releases ‘fresh cut’ version of her track ‘NOTHING’

Loah has just finished off a really successful weekend at eir Other Voices…

The festival down in Dingle was jam packed full of amazing Irish talent and Loah was one of them.

The singer is super busy at the moment touring and has been featured in Vogue Online, chatting about Dublin and what she loves about it. Gowan ya good thing!

Your girl was featured in a @voguemagazine online story about the lovely city of Dublin with some other Celtic babes chatting bout our favourite spots. Get into it at https://t.co/acrvsqdv56 XXX pic.twitter.com/JwG6LztPMg — Loah (@musicbyloah) December 2, 2017

On Friday the singer tweeted Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist saying she’d dropped a ‘fresh cut’ version of her track NOTHING…

Yo. We have a fresh cut of my tune Nothing out. It's featured on @Spotify New Music Friday playlist. Get into it. Something special dropping soon X https://t.co/i7N2COgmMV — Loah (@musicbyloah) December 1, 2017

Have a listen below…