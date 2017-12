Spotify have just released its end of year charts which shows the most streamed artists, songs, and albums of 2017…

Ed Sheeran is the most streamed male artist of 2017 worldwide with Rihanna swooping in to take the most streamed female artist of the year.

Other artists in top spot are Drake, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and The Chainsmokers.

Check out the list below…