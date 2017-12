Dan’s Playlist – Monday, December 4

CSS – ‘Let’s Make Love (And Listen To Death From Above)’

Superorganism – ‘Something For Your M.I.N.D.’

Cadence Weapon – ‘Real Estate’

Justice Vs Simian – ‘We Are Your Friends’

Inner City Radio – ‘Love’

Ebony Bones – ‘What Difference Does It Make?’

The Smiths – ‘What Difference Does It Make?’

Morrissey – ‘Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On Stage’

Mexrrissey – ‘International Playgirl’ (The Last Of The Famous International Playboys)

Pursued By Dogs – ‘A Tunnel’

Leftfield – ‘Song Of Life’

Three Underneath – ‘Buddy Yeah’

Lir – ‘How About A Chamge’

Phare – ‘Safer Place’

Hour 2:

Marcus Marr – ‘High Times’

Outkast – ‘Miss Jackson’

Grandbrothers – ‘London Bridges’

TEEFF – ‘Sun Sets East’

U2 – ‘American Soul’

BARQ – ‘Bear’

Lethal Dialect x JackKnifeJ (feat: Jess Kav) – ‘Headstrong’

Scary Eire – ‘Strength’

Rusangano Family – ‘Tea In A Pot’

Disposable Heroes Of Hiphoprisy – ‘Television The Drug Of The Nation’

What So Not – ‘Be OK Again’

The Moondingz – ‘Black Hanz’

DJ Seinfeld – ‘U Hold Me Without Touch’