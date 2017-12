This woman is the IMAGE of Beyonce…

Brittany Williams from Detroit, Michigan, looks very very similar to Beyoncé and she says she’s constantly getting asked to take photos with fans.

She has 53k followers on Insta, they’re probably people who think she is actually Bee!

Brittany has said she isn’t ruling out the possibility that the two could actually be related.

Do you think they look alike?

