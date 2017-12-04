Sound of the Nation

SIA reveals she was late for a show because of diarrhoea and bad weather

SIA reveals she was late for a show because of diarrhoea and bad weather

Poor SIA had a very stressful trip to Sydney…

Due to bad weather SIA couldn’t get on a flight from Melbourne to Sydney to play a gig on Saturday. However the deadly singer didn’t let that stop her perform! SIA revealed on twitter that she was running late for the show because she was driving a 13 hours trip, had diarrhoea and burst a tire in her car!

Fair play SIA, you’re a trooper.