SIA reveals she was late for a show because of diarrhoea and bad weather

Poor SIA had a very stressful trip to Sydney…

Due to bad weather SIA couldn’t get on a flight from Melbourne to Sydney to play a gig on Saturday. However the deadly singer didn’t let that stop her perform! SIA revealed on twitter that she was running late for the show because she was driving a 13 hours trip, had diarrhoea and burst a tire in her car!

Fair play SIA, you’re a trooper.

I may be five minutes late. We couldn't catch a plane due to weather, so drove thirteen hours then blew a tire which has given me crazy diarrhea. Bear with me guys. I love you. — sia (@Sia) December 2, 2017

Queen of diarrhea — I only sia (@1000FormsOfLove) December 2, 2017