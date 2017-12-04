Robbie Williams hid Geri Halliwell in the boot of his car

Robbie Williams recalled the time he had to hide Geri Halliwell from paparazzi…

Robbie appeared on The Graham Norton Show last night to promote his new book, REVEAL.

One of the stories in his book is about this one time when he was dating Geri Halliwell and he lived in a flat in Notting Hill.

One day loads of paparazzi were waiting for them outside the house and Robbie decided to stuff her in a bag, threw her over his shoulder, walked out to the paparazzi and chucked the Spice Girl in the boot of his car to avoid getting papped!

The funniest and most disturbing part is, Robbie made a pit stop at a KFC for a snack with her still in the back of his car…I guess if fried chicken is calling you better answer.

Check out the clip below…