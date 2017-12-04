Picture This, The Chainsmokers + more set to play RDS in 2018

A brand new open air event has just been announced in the RDS Dublin…

SUMMER IN THE CITY will run over two days featuring our very own PICTURE THIS, THE CHAINSMOKERS, CLEAN BANDIT, JP COOPER, LITTLE HOURS and RITA ORA,

The exciting new event will take place on Saturday the 23rd of June and Sunday the 24th of June.

Tickets are from 49.90 euro and go on sale this Saturday the 9th of December at 9am, so set your alarms!

