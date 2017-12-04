Mango x MathMan to drop their debut EP with a party this Thursday

After performing one of the most talked about gigs at eir Other Voices this weekend, Mango x MathMan will drop their debut EP with a party this Thursday…

Mango x MathMan have had a serious year playing pretty much every festival of the summer including eir Other Voices over the weekend.

They have a few more gigs left for 2017 but this Thursday they’ll play a very special one with support from Rebel Phoenix and Ed Fay + John Bwoy DJing throughout the night.

The lads are putting on their ‘WHEEL UP’ EP Launch this Thursday December the 7th in The Complex on 15 Little Green St, Smithfield with merch on sale, a few cheeky free drinks.

CLICK HERE for all the event info.

Soon… A post shared by Adam Fogarty (@yomathman) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

Well that was whopper! #othervoices A post shared by Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) on Dec 2, 2017 at 9:28am PST