Mango x MathMan to drop their debut EP with a party this Thursday
After performing one of the most talked about gigs at eir Other Voices this weekend, Mango x MathMan will drop their debut EP with a party this Thursday…
Mango x MathMan have had a serious year playing pretty much every festival of the summer including eir Other Voices over the weekend.
They have a few more gigs left for 2017 but this Thursday they’ll play a very special one with support from Rebel Phoenix and Ed Fay + John Bwoy DJing throughout the night.
The lads are putting on their ‘WHEEL UP’ EP Launch this Thursday December the 7th in The Complex on 15 Little Green St, Smithfield with merch on sale, a few cheeky free drinks.
.@MangoDassle & @YoMathMan joined @TracyClifford at @DickMacksPub for #eirOtherVoices in Dingle…
…and brought her a 🍩 for her broken hoop 😎 pic.twitter.com/heOaFou0St
— RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) December 1, 2017
This is gonna be that gig you went to and remember for years to come. This is gonna be more monumental for Ireland than Italia 90 and the first Homelands festival combined. Just with better haircuts. We celebrate the release of our Wheel Up EP with you, our family and our friends. We've got the hometown heroes rocking with us on the night. Our brother @rebel.phoenix will be on support with @ed_jazeera & @john_bwoy DJing throughout. We're gonna have new merch on sale on the night and a few gargles for you. My Aul one is coming so don't get to madjouvih but tapps aff and gun fingers are thoroughly encouraged. Mon Ireland!!!
Mango & Mathman having the craic with @TracyClifford in Dick Macks. Big love to @RTE2fm. That was class! 💕 #eirOtherVoices pic.twitter.com/y00HH70dWi
— Other Voices (@OtherVoicesLive) December 1, 2017