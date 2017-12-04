Our Bernard O’Shea is going to be on Dancing with the Stars!

The next season of DANCING WITH THE STARS is just around the corner…

Today the second celebrity to be revealed after Deirde O’Kane is our very own Bernard. He has said he has a genuine fear of dancing but we know he’ll do great on season two.

There are nine more contestants set to be announced before the series starts in the New Year.

Bernard says…

“I’m feeling exceptionally nervous, but looking forward to the challenge! I don’t think my wife has ever forgiven me for not doing our first dance at our wedding. I have a genuine fear of dancing. “If you were to ask me would you prefer to jump out of a plane without a parachute or dance on live television, I’d say how high is the aeroplane? Jennifer Zamparelli said to me I should step out of my comfort zone and that’s exactly what I’m doing. “I think my dance partner will have her work cut out with me – but look, if she can make me dance, she can make anyone dance.”

We have so much confidence that you’ll be deadly Bernard!

Would you look at him 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/hV6nXbUBSV — RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) December 4, 2017