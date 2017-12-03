DAVE FANNING’S FAB 50

Fancy getting your hands on a pair of tickets to next year’s Electric Picnic?

2FM’s alternative music poll, the Fanning FAB 50 is back.

Vote for your 3 fave indie songs from the year 2000 to now.

Everyone who enters is in with a chance to win a pair of tickets to Electric Picnic 2018!

Closing date for entries is Monday 11th December

Dave will announce the winner when he counts down the FAB 50 on 23rd and 24th December on 2FM

