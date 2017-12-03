Dave Fanning | How to make a Christmas Song and more…..

On today’s Dave Fanning Show

With Meghan and Harry taking the plunge after a long-distance relationship we asked Psychologist Allison Keating for some advice on making a long-distance relationship work

Eoin Sweeney had a look at the ingredients needed to make a Christmas song; kids singing, snow references and of course bells, bells and more bells

And journalist Aoife Barry gave us some of the more unusual news stories from during the week including the revelation that dogs are officially smarter than cats

via GIPHY

You can listen back to the show or download the podcasts HERE