Dave Fanning Show: useless inventions, cooking and much more…

On Today’s Dave Fanning Show…

You may not have heard of Gemma Stafford yet but her cookery YouTube channel ‘Gemma’s Bigger Bolder Baking’ has over a million subscribers on it. Not bad for a girl from the village of Drinagh in Co. Wexford.

Manchan Magan takes us to Morocco and tells us what it has to offer.

Cormac Battle runs through some of the most ridiculous inventions to date including wrapping (on EVERYTHING), the banana cutter and segways.

Movie Critic with the Irish independent, Paul Whitington, reviews this week’s newest movies including ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’ and ‘Wonder’.