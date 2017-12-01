Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, November 30
The Chemical Brothers (feat: St Vincent) – ‘Under Neon Lights’
St Vincent – ‘Los Ageless’
REWS – ‘Shine’
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip – ‘Thou Shalt Always Kill’
Marcus Marr – ‘High Times’
Submotion Orchestra – ‘Awakening’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Cookies’
U2 – ‘The Blackout’
The Joshua Trio – ‘The Fly’
Buí – ‘People Don’t Think’
Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’
Public Service Broadcasting – ‘Theme From PSB’
The Frank & Walters – ‘How Can I Exist’
Hour 2:
The Academic – ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’
Pugwash – ‘What Are You Like’
Queens Of The Stone Age live from Zurich:
‘My God Is In The Sun’
‘No One Knows’
‘Domesticated Animal’
‘Make It Wit Chu’
Ebony Bones – ‘Lazarus’
Bjork – ‘The Gate’
Wastefellow – ‘Enfold You’
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘The Man Who Built The Moon’
Pursued By Dogs – ‘A Tunnel’
Mono Band (feat: Fin Ryan) – ‘Numan’s Voice’