SAOIRSE RONAN SENDS HERSELF UP IN NEW SNL PROMO

Saoirse Ronan is proving she knows how to laugh at herself.

The actress is getting buzz for her new movie Lady Bird and this weekend makes her debut on famed US comedy show Saturday Night Live.

In a new promo clip Ronan watches the crowds gather outside New York’s Rockefeller Plaza and is convinced the crowds are there to see her

“I actually heard that the elves are massive fans of Lady Bird” she says in the promo, before addressing the people of New York.

U2 will also appear on Ronan’s episode of the show, check out the full hilarious promo below: