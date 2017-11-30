Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, November 29
Daft Punk – ‘Television Rules The Nation’
Jain – ‘Makeba’
202s – ‘Soul Don’t Boogie’ (Light DC Mix)
Kerbdog – ‘JJ’s Song’
Engine Alley – ‘Diamond Jill & Crazy Jane’
Big Star – ‘Thirteen’
Bonzai – ‘Bodhran’
Booka Shade (feat: Craig Walker) – ‘Loneliest Boy’
Santigold – ‘Big Mouth’
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘Keep On Racing’
David Holmes Presents The Free Association – ‘Sugarman’
Talos – ‘209’
Sigur Ros – ‘Gobbledigook’
Super Extra Bonus Party – ‘Switzerland’
Daithi (feat: Sinead White) – ‘Falling For You’
Hour 2:
U2 – ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’
Hawk – ‘Can’t Explain’
Jesca Hoop – ‘Cut Connection’
The Frank & Walters – ‘Tony Cochrane’ (Acoustic Session)
interview
The Frank & Walters – ‘Colours’ (Acoustic Session)
The Frank & Walters – ‘Little Dolls’ (Acoustic Session)
All Tvvins – ‘Crash’
Pugwash – ‘Why I Do’
MØ – ‘Pilgrim’
Bjork – ‘Venus As A Boy’
Bjork – ‘Claimstaker’