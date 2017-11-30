CHERYL CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF GIRLS ALOUD!
Today marks 15 years since Girls Aloud were formed and Cheryl is celebrating with a possibly shady Instagram post!
As fans reminisce about the beginnings of the pop group, Cheryl Tweedy (Yup, she’s officially changed her name) posted an Instagram to celebrate:
Sitting here drinking coffee with these two ☕️ and watching babies 15 years later !!! Crazy how time flies… 😱 15 years ago today some of the best, craziest years of my life were just beginning. I had no idea what a life journey I was starting out on. We had some of the most amazing times of our lives and made some incredible pop moments 💃🏻 to put the cherry 🍒 on top.. In the end I left with these two amazing, inspiring gorgeous souls and the best friends anyone could ever ask for. You blessed me 🙏🏻 and I will never be able to thank you enough for the support, love and loyalty you brought to our group. I am so proud of what we achieved together. Love you all @lilcola @kimberleywalshofficial @nadinecoyle @sarahnicoleharding Thank you 🙏🏻 ❤️ #Girlsaloud15
Referencing her close friendship with Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh she still managed to tag her former band-mates Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle.
Still, given that the band is a five piece it seems a bit shady to just focus on the three of them with comment on the pic noting:
“If you love Nadine then why you dont talk to her anymore? Anyway at least you tagged her Instagram”
and pointing out:
“lmao at least you tagged sarah and nadine so they could be sure you don’t like them or find them picture worthy i guess? what a terrrible way to remember girls aloud…”
Either way we’ll always have the tunes including that still brilliant debut single: