Sound of the Nation

CHERYL CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF GIRLS ALOUD!

CHERYL CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF GIRLS ALOUD!

Today marks 15 years since Girls Aloud were formed and Cheryl is celebrating with a possibly shady Instagram post!

As fans reminisce about the beginnings of the pop group, Cheryl Tweedy (Yup, she’s officially changed her name) posted an Instagram to celebrate:

Sitting here drinking coffee with these two ☕️ and watching babies 15 years later !!! Crazy how time flies… 😱 15 years ago today some of the best, craziest years of my life were just beginning. I had no idea what a life journey I was starting out on. We had some of the most amazing times of our lives and made some incredible pop moments 💃🏻 to put the cherry 🍒 on top.. In the end I left with these two amazing, inspiring gorgeous souls and the best friends anyone could ever ask for. You blessed me 🙏🏻 and I will never be able to thank you enough for the support, love and loyalty you brought to our group. I am so proud of what we achieved together. Love you all @lilcola @kimberleywalshofficial @nadinecoyle @sarahnicoleharding Thank you 🙏🏻 ❤️ #Girlsaloud15

A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on

Referencing her close friendship with Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh she still managed to tag her former band-mates Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle.

Still, given that the band is a five piece it seems a bit shady to just focus on the three of them with comment on the pic noting:

“If you love Nadine then why you dont talk to her anymore? Anyway at least you tagged her Instagram”

and pointing out:

“lmao at least you tagged sarah and nadine so they could be sure you don’t like them or find them picture worthy i guess? what a terrrible way to remember girls aloud…”

Either way we’ll always have the tunes including that still brilliant debut single:

 