CHERYL CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF GIRLS ALOUD!

Today marks 15 years since Girls Aloud were formed and Cheryl is celebrating with a possibly shady Instagram post!

As fans reminisce about the beginnings of the pop group, Cheryl Tweedy (Yup, she’s officially changed her name) posted an Instagram to celebrate:

Referencing her close friendship with Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh she still managed to tag her former band-mates Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle.

Still, given that the band is a five piece it seems a bit shady to just focus on the three of them with comment on the pic noting:

“If you love Nadine then why you dont talk to her anymore? Anyway at least you tagged her Instagram”

and pointing out:

“lmao at least you tagged sarah and nadine so they could be sure you don’t like them or find them picture worthy i guess? what a terrrible way to remember girls aloud…”

Either way we’ll always have the tunes including that still brilliant debut single: