THE NEW AVENGERS INFINITY WAR TRAILER IS HERE!

The much anticipated superhero flick: Avengers Infinity War arrives next year and the first trailer is amazing.

The film will be split into two parts with part one arriving next year. This time Doctor Strange, Black Panther and Spider-Man are joining the team (after Spider Man and Black Panther joined them in Captain America: Civil War) and the super popular Guardians of the Galaxy crew are joining them too.

This new trailer doesn’t give much away but does suggest the battle against new villain Thanos is going to see some of the most spectacular action yet for a Marvel movie.

Have a gawk and see what you think: