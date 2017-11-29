Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, November 28
Rejjie Snow – ‘Flexin’
The Prodigy – ‘Poison’
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (feat: Karen O) – ‘Immigrant Song’
Booka Brass Band – ‘Trip The Switch’
Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘Sometimes’
DBFC – ‘Autonomic’
Royal Blood – ‘Lights Out’
Royal Blood interview
Royal Blood – ‘I Only Lie When I Love You’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Make It Wit Chu’
Montauk Hotel – ‘1984’
Hour 2:
Grimes – ‘California’
Serengeti – ‘California’
Pugwash – ‘Sunshine True’
The Frank & Walters – ‘Indian Ocean’
HamsandwicH – ‘Bodies’
Bjork – ‘Arisen My Senses’
4hero – ‘Les Fleur’
Rusangano Family – ‘Tea In A Pot’
The Flaming Lips – ‘Silver Trembling Hands’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Of Heart’
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘Fort Knox’
The Mike Flowers Pops – ‘Wonderwall’
Easy Star All-Stars (feat: Horace Andy) – ‘Airbag’
Aine Cahill – ‘Red Hill Mining Town’