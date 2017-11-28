THE GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ARE HERE!

The nominations for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards have landed!

It’s a big day in the music world as the nominees for the 60th edition of the Grammy Awards have been announced.

As always there’s a plethora of big names up for gongs and this year some huge stars have snatched multiple nominations including in the much coveted Record of the Year category

Record of the year nominees are:

Childish Gambino “Redbone”

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber “Despacito”

Jay-Z “The Story of O.J”

Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”.

Song of the year nominees are:

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber “Despacito”

Jay-Z “4:44”

Julia Michaels “Issuees”

LOGIC feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid “1-800-273-8255”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like

Best New Artist is a an exciting category this year too:

While Best Pop Vocal Album sees a bunch of heavy weights battle it out

Similarly packed is the Best Pop Vocal Performance category which sees Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Pink and Kesha nominated.

A host of newcomers appear on the Best Urban Contemporary Album nominees too:

While a host of indie music icons fill the Best Alternative Music Album category:

You can see the full list on the Grammy Awards website