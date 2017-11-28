THE GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ARE HERE!
The nominations for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards have landed!
It’s a big day in the music world as the nominees for the 60th edition of the Grammy Awards have been announced.
As always there’s a plethora of big names up for gongs and this year some huge stars have snatched multiple nominations including in the much coveted Record of the Year category
Congratulations 60th #GRAMMYs Record Of The Year nominees: @Donaldglover, @LuisFonsi, @daddy_yankee,@justinbieber, @S_C_, @kendricklamar, and @BrunoMars.
View the full nominees list: https://t.co/FwSnpmZbC9 pic.twitter.com/lvDFVwNjJt
— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) November 28, 2017
Record of the year nominees are:
Childish Gambino “Redbone”
Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Jay-Z “The Story of O.J”
Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.”
Bruno Mars “24K Magic”.
Song of the year nominees are:
Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Jay-Z “4:44”
Julia Michaels “Issuees”
LOGIC feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid “1-800-273-8255”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like
Best New Artist is a an exciting category this year too:
Congratulations 60th #GRAMMYs Best New Artist nominees: @alessiacara, @thegreatkhalid, @LILUZIVERT, @imjmichaels, and @sza.
View the full nominees list: https://t.co/FwSnpmZbC9 pic.twitter.com/tamjD3muck
— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) November 28, 2017
While Best Pop Vocal Album sees a bunch of heavy weights battle it out
Congratulations 60th #GRAMMYs Best Pop Vocal Album nominees: @coldplay, @LanaDelRey, @Imaginedragons, @KeshaRose, @ladygaga, and @edsheeran.
View the full nominees list: https://t.co/FwSnpmZbC9 pic.twitter.com/V1Q694DHCB
— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) November 28, 2017
Similarly packed is the Best Pop Vocal Performance category which sees Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Pink and Kesha nominated.
A host of newcomers appear on the Best Urban Contemporary Album nominees too:
Congratulations 60th #GRAMMYs Best Urban Contemporary Album nominees: @6LACK, @donaldglover, @thegreatkhalid, @sza, and @theweeknd!
View the full nominees list: https://t.co/FwSnpmZbC9 pic.twitter.com/auvOuBHkjU
— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) November 28, 2017
While a host of indie music icons fill the Best Alternative Music Album category:
Congratulations 60th #GRAMMYs Best Alternative Music Album nominees: @arcadefire, @gorillaz, @lcdsoundsystem, Father John Misty, and @TheNational.
View the full nominees list: https://t.co/FwSnpmZbC9 pic.twitter.com/UjENLe4HGb
— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) November 28, 2017
You can see the full list on the Grammy Awards website