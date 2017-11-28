DID KHALID PREDICT HIS OWN GRAMMY NOMINATIONS?

Khalid is up for 5 possible awards at the 60th Annual Grammys but it seems he may have predicted this back in 2014

Today Khalid snagged 5 noms for the prestigious awards: Best New Artist, Best R&B, Best Urban Contemporary Album and nominations for Song of the Year and Best Music Video for appearing on Logic’s hit 1-800-273-8255.

Khalid himself tweeted about his shock on being nominated:

Woke up to find out that I’m nominated for 5 Grammys. I’m in shock. I’m so thankful man this is unbelievable. — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 28, 2017

and even noted his Mum had been the one to tell him:

First voice I hear in the morning is a phone call from my mom telling me how proud she is of me. I could cry rn hahahaha — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 28, 2017

But eagle-eyed fans noticed, including our own Louise McSharry, and retweeted a post Khalid made in 2014 about the Grammys:

I want to go to the Grammys one day. — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) January 27, 2014

Maybe putting it out in the universe helped? Either way, he’s plenty to celebrate today!

Click here for more on the on Grammy nominations!