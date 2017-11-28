Sound of the Nation

DID KHALID PREDICT HIS OWN GRAMMY NOMINATIONS?

DID KHALID PREDICT HIS OWN GRAMMY NOMINATIONS?

Khalid is up for 5 possible awards at the 60th Annual Grammys but it seems he may have predicted this back in 2014

Today Khalid snagged 5 noms for the prestigious awards: Best New Artist, Best R&B, Best Urban Contemporary Album and nominations for Song of the Year and Best Music Video for appearing on Logic’s hit 1-800-273-8255.

Khalid himself tweeted about his shock on being nominated:

and even noted his Mum had been the one to tell him:

But eagle-eyed fans noticed, including our own Louise McSharry, and retweeted a post Khalid made in 2014 about the Grammys:

Maybe putting it out in the universe helped? Either way, he’s plenty to celebrate today!

Click here for more on the on Grammy nominations!