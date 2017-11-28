Dan’s Playlist – Monday, November 27
Sofi Tukker – Best Friend’
Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’
Orbital – ‘Chime’
Jealous Of Birds & Ryan Vail – ‘Love Is A Crow’
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘Black & White Sunshine’
Oasis – ‘Acquiesce’
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Hurricaine Laughter’
BODIES – ‘Nightmoves’
Polica – ‘Wandering Star’
Wyvern Lingo & Jafaris – ‘I Love You Sadie’ (Benza Remix)
RiZA – ‘Thank You’
The Avalanches – ‘Since I Left You’
U2 Vs Kygo – ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’
Adam Clayton & Larry Mullen – ‘Mission Impossible’
Hour 2:
Le Boom – ‘Don’t Need It Now’
Nobody – ‘Spin The Bright Sun Rose’
Public Service Broadcasting – ‘Go To The Road’
Portishead – ‘All Mine’
Pugwash – ‘Easier Said Than Done’
Sinkane – ‘Passenger’
The Frank & Walters – ‘Russian Ship’
Silences – .L.A.’
Anna Of The North – ‘Someone’
The Sugarcubes – ‘Regina’
Bjork – ‘Courtship’
Bjork & David Arnold – ‘Play Dead’
Seamus Fogarty – ‘Carlow Town’
Meltybrains? – ‘Donegal’