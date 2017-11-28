BRUNO MARS TO PLAY MARLAY PARK

12TH JULY – MARLAY PARK – Tickets On Sale This Monday 04 December

Multiple GRAMMY® Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Bruno Mars has announced a date at Marlay Park on 12 July, subject to licence.

The music hitmaker will perform six exclusive European summer shows in Spain, France, Germany, Scotland, and Ireland in June and July of next year.

Tickets go on sale this Monday 04 December at 9am.

Currently Mars is on the South American leg of his sold out 24K Magic World Tour, produced by Live Nation. Reviewers of the tour have called Bruno a “master of his craft and consummate performer” (Washington Post), and his showmanship “remarkable” (The Guardian). The 24K Magic World Tour marked Mars’ first full-length outing since 2013’s hugely successful Moonshine Jungle World Tour, an international blockbuster that sold 2 million tickets worldwide across 155 sold-out dates.

BRUNO MARS 2018 EUROPEAN DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE 20 June Barcelona, Spain Estadi Olimpic 22 June Madrid, Spain Wanda Metropolitano 30 June Paris, France Stade de France 2 July Dusseldorf, Germany ESPRIT Arena 10 July 12 July Glasgow, Scotland Dublin, Ireland Glasgow Green Marlay Park

Tickets from €79.50 including booking fee go on sale this Monday 04 December at 9am