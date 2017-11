On Chris and Ciara today…

The wonderful Marian Finucane was back covering some iconic Billy Joel tunes.

Ciara’s housemates found her a man last night! Chris thinks she should go for it but Ciara’s not convinced.

AND with a McDonald’s employee making an embarrassing work mistake this week, the guys disclosed their biggest work faux pas and it is cringe!

You’ll find it all in today’s best bits!

