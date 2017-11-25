Dave Fanning Show – Driving in Winter, Tech Gifts for Christmas and much more…

On Today’s Dave Fanning Show…

Black Friday is a massive sales week all over the world and Conor Pope is here to talks about the great bargains to be got in Ireland.

Whether its flash floods, storms, snow or freezing temperatures, Ireland has seen it all when it comes to winter weather… and with more cars on the road than ever before, it’s important that people know how to drive safely in winter weather… Conor Faughnan, from the AA Roadwatch, gives us some tips and advice on how to drive in winter weather, hopefully without incident…

With winter coming, it’s the perfect time to cosy up on the couch and have a bit of a laugh. Fiona Flynn tells us what sitcoms are hot right now and guaranteed to give plenty of laughs.

Technology Editor of the Irish and Sunday Independent, Adrian Weckler, gives suggestions for tech gifts for Christmas, including iPhone X, Fuji Instax Mini 9 and a Fitbit Ionic.

Movie Critic with the Irish Independent Paul Whitington runs through this weeks newest releases including ‘Battle of the Sexes’, ‘Jane’ and ‘Suburbicon’.