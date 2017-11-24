Sound of the Nation

IRISH STAR BARRY KEOGHAN WANTS TO DIRECT

Rising Irish actor Barry Keoghan talks about his directing ambtions AND the Dunkirk Whatsapp group in a revealing new interview.

Barry Keoghan has had an amazing 2017 with roles in the smash hit Dunkirk and critically acclaimed new movie The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Now Keoghan is featured in the new issue of Dazed for a revealing portrait of life as an emerging Irish acting sensation.

Keoghan gets honest about wanting to work with the right film-makers telling the mag

“I’ve just worked with Chris Nolan, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Bart Layton on this movie called American Animals, which is out soon. I don’t mind waiting around. I don’t want to rush into work for the sake of working. I want to pick good movies, and good characters, from unique filmmakers.”

He also opens up about wanting to direct confessing:

“I’m always taking pictures of my girlfriend, and just catching people on camera. I’m very into seeing how people behave – that’s probably the director in me coming out.” and adding “It’s something that I wanna do. I definitely wanna direct.”

Aside from working on his craft he also keeps up with his Dunkirk cast mates telling Dazed “We do have a WhatsApp group,” adding “It’s called ‘Funkirk’.

Sounds like Keoghan is set to have an even better 2018!

